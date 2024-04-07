What To Know Before Trying To Freeze Those Leftover Olives

Olives are typically cured in salt, a mix of water and lye, in brine, or by drying then soaked in oil. If you're freezing olives that have been cured with lye — typically green olives – you'll need to boil them in their brine for up to 15 minutes before rinsing in cold water and draining them. You don't want any lye to freeze with the olives, as the lye will soften them while in the freezer. Black olives, such as Kalamata and mission olives, are often cured in brine and stored in oil. Because the oil can also make the olives mushy in the freezer, these olives should be rinsed and drained as well. On the other hand, olives that have been dry salt-cured can head straight to the freezer, as there is no brine, lye, or oil to rinse off.

If you've grabbed olives from a salad bar or deli, it's best to enjoy them right away. Salad-bar olives are often taken out of their original storage jars and drained before being served in a marinade, making them more likely to soften if you freeze them, compared to dry salt- or lye-cured olives.

No matter which kind of olives you freeze, you must make sure to properly package them before freezing. An airtight container or freezer bag works best. Don't fill the bag or container to the top, however, as the olives need space to expand when they freeze.