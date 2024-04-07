Europe's 13 Best Beer Destinations

Beer is a drink that Europe's always done well. The alcoholic beverage has been an essential part of food cultures around the world for thousands of years, and in many countries in Europe, the moderate climate and soil conditions provide the perfect environment for growing cereals. It's little wonder that these countries have maintained thriving beer scenes to this day. Across Northern, Western, and Central Europe, countries like Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic, and Sweden have well-established beer industries, with specific cities acting as de facto beer ambassadors for their nations, accommodating millions of thirsty tourists per year in search of the perfect craft brew and the busiest bars.

With so many places to choose from, picking the perfect European beer destination can be quite daunting. That's where we come in. In this article, we determined the best cities across Europe primarily by the quantity and quality of their beer pubs and bars. We also dove deep into cities that offer their own must-try beer style, locations that have notable breweries, and areas that have an established history when it comes to the world's favorite drink. Sit back, crack open a cold one, and travel with us. ‌