The 2 Kitchen Essentials Gordon Ramsay Won't Bake Without
When Gordon Ramsay heads into the kitchen to bake, there are two tools that the chef always has handy: A digital kitchen scale and a sieve. Like Ramsay, you may want to start using a digital scale for baking because if you want to measure the exact weight of an ingredient, this handy tool conveniently offers that function. If you've ever been frustrated using measuring cups while baking because they're limited to measuring volume and prone to inaccuracy, digital scales offer a more exact alternative because of their precision. Do you prefer to bake recipes that use the metric system to measure ingredients? These lightweight digital scales also allow you to convert pounds and ounces to kilograms and grams.
During the baking process, you may need to aerate your dry ingredients, remove lumps from things like flour and cocoa powder, or strain solids from your liquid ingredients. These may be just a few reasons why Ramsay always has a sieve on hand when he bakes. The fine mesh of a sieve's basket allows you to filter the ingredients that you'll be incorporating into your baking recipe. Ramsay expounded on why he views a digital scale and a sieve as vital tools for his baking process.
What Ramsay likes about using scales and sieves when baking
Baking allows for delicious and creative culinary expression, especially when it comes to desserts such as cakes. However, they are also foods that are best made by strictly adhering to their conventional recipes for optimal results, particularly when it comes to the precision of the recipe's ingredients. These are the instances in which digital scales become invaluable for Gordon Ramsay. He explained on his YouTube channel, "These digital scales are absolutely essential, especially when you have to follow the recipe to the exact gram."
There are lots of baking tips every home cook should know, and Ramsay has a tip for any home cook who uses a sieve while baking as he does. Although there are great functional benefits to using any sieve, there are certain kinds of sieves that will work better when handling your ingredients while baking. Ramsay advised home cooks in the same YouTube video, "Make sure you get one with a long handle and balancing hooks so you can rest it over your mixing bowl or pan."
Ramsay has more essential kitchen tools
There are other tools that Gordon Ramsay considers essential for whenever he steps into the kitchen to bake something delicious. He also keeps a bread knife handy for whenever he needs to slice evenly into ingredients that can be hard or tricky to cut because its serrated edge allows for cleaner cutting. Ramsay even includes a bread knife in his Royal Doulton 14-piece knife block set, which is one of several celebrity chef-brand knives that are worth buying. Furthermore, the tasty dishes that Ramsay bakes need somewhere to cook, which is why he always has a baking tray so he can cook a variety of dishes. Ramsay said baking trays are "great for baking whole fish on [and] fantastic for making bread."
Obviously, Ramsay doesn't only bake in the kitchen. He makes all kinds of dishes with various cooking methods, which means that there are plenty more essential kitchen tools that he needs while he cooks. One of those tools is a boning knife, which Ramsay likes to use to debone and prep meats. Ramsay once claimed to spend thousands of dollars on nonstick pans. The chef considers these pans essential because they allow you to cook food without your meat and veggies sticking. If you want to master the art of cooking like Ramsay, perhaps you should consider stocking these tools in your kitchen, too.