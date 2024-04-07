The 2 Kitchen Essentials Gordon Ramsay Won't Bake Without

When Gordon Ramsay heads into the kitchen to bake, there are two tools that the chef always has handy: A digital kitchen scale and a sieve. Like Ramsay, you may want to start using a digital scale for baking because if you want to measure the exact weight of an ingredient, this handy tool conveniently offers that function. If you've ever been frustrated using measuring cups while baking because they're limited to measuring volume and prone to inaccuracy, digital scales offer a more exact alternative because of their precision. Do you prefer to bake recipes that use the metric system to measure ingredients? These lightweight digital scales also allow you to convert pounds and ounces to kilograms and grams.

During the baking process, you may need to aerate your dry ingredients, remove lumps from things like flour and cocoa powder, or strain solids from your liquid ingredients. These may be just a few reasons why Ramsay always has a sieve on hand when he bakes. The fine mesh of a sieve's basket allows you to filter the ingredients that you'll be incorporating into your baking recipe. Ramsay expounded on why he views a digital scale and a sieve as vital tools for his baking process.