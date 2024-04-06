The Explosive Mistake To Avoid When Firing Up Your Grill

Whether you only fire up your grill to give your paella a flavor boost or use it year-round as an essential cooking device, safety should always be your primary concern. Preventing burns and ensuring proper ventilation in an outdoor area are key considerations. Then there's the matter of keeping the grill clean for better food quality and to avoid fires. Plus, you'll want to minimize the risk of burns by using hot pads and keeping children and pets away from the grilling area. When it comes to actually cooking food, there are also concerns about bringing meat up to a safe cooking temperature to avoid food-borne illnesses.

Mastering a grill is a process of trial and error, and while there are many minor mistakes you can make, one error you definitely want to avoid is lighting the grill with the lid closed. Failing to light the grill with the lid open can have catastrophically explosive results, making it a crucial step in safe grilling practices.