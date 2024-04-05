The Main Difference Between Pork Butt And Shoulder

To identify the cut of meat we're discussing here, you first need to understand that both options go by several names. A pork shoulder is commonly called a picnic shoulder or a picnic roast, while a pork butt is often referred to as a Boston butt. Moving away from the label, the meat itself has varying thicknesses. Since the pork butt comes from a larger part of the animal, the cut is generally thicker, while the pork shoulder is often somewhat thinner since it's carved from the narrowed part of the shoulder right above the front leg.

In addition to thickness, the butt may be bone-in or boneless, while the shoulder is boneless and may come secured in netting. However, appearance is only part of the discussion when it comes to the difference between pork butt and pork shoulder. From a cook's perspective, taste and tenderness are crucial when deciding which one to use for incredibly flavorful pulled pork and what to select for pork mofongo.

As you may know, marbled meat is typically more tender because of the fat that's woven through the muscle of the meat. Marbling is credited for everything from flavor to texture. As it pertains to this discussion, pork butt typically has more intramuscular fat. Having said that, both cuts are fairly tough and best used for long cooking methods like roasting, preparing on the smoker, or spending the day in the slow cooker.