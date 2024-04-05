Why Your Cookies Are Coming Out Flat (And How To Fix Them)

While "softened" butter is easier to cream with sugar, butter that's too soft and warm won't hold the air that contributes to a rise in your dough. Your best bet is to leave it on the counter a half hour to hour before baking — you should be able to smoosh it by hand or leave a mark when you press a finger or the back of a spoon into it — but you don't want it to be oily or greasy on the surface. If it feels like you've passed the point of no return, simply stir a few ice cubes in with your butter for about a minute, and then remove the ice (any water from the ice will be negligible).

It's also possible that your cookies might need a bit more flour, which helps create a gluten network that will trap air bubbles created by your leavener. Once you've got ingredients sorted out, be kind to your dough. If you mix it too aggressively you may work in too many air bubbles, and those don't survive the baking process. When mixing, once your dough is free of the streaky flour, hit the kill switch. Additionally, once your dough is prepared, give it a break. Make balls or discs and then pop them in the fridge for thirty minutes to a couple hours. This prevents the butter in your dough from being too soft when it enters the oven, which will make the cookies spread faster and turn out flatter.