Is It Dangerous To Microwave A Sandwich With Mayo On It?

Sandwiches, though filling and easy to make, aren't typically considered items that should be consumed hot. However, this popular meal can provide plenty of comfort when warmed up before being eaten. Going by traditional wisdom, many may have reservations about popping a sandwich into a microwave because of the mayonnaise included in it. Don't worry though, it is safe to microwave mayo as long as you keep certain things in mind, such as not overheating it.

The addition of mayo to a sandwich has become so essential, that it's tough to think of this humble concoction of meat and bread without the delicious egg, oil, and vinegar-based condiment added in. Mayo may in fact give you better-grilled cheese, and it can also be used as part of unexpected sandwich fillings like banana and mayo. So, if you simply can't imagine a sandwich without mayo but still want to heat it, here's what to keep in mind.