Is It Dangerous To Microwave A Sandwich With Mayo On It?
Sandwiches, though filling and easy to make, aren't typically considered items that should be consumed hot. However, this popular meal can provide plenty of comfort when warmed up before being eaten. Going by traditional wisdom, many may have reservations about popping a sandwich into a microwave because of the mayonnaise included in it. Don't worry though, it is safe to microwave mayo as long as you keep certain things in mind, such as not overheating it.
The addition of mayo to a sandwich has become so essential, that it's tough to think of this humble concoction of meat and bread without the delicious egg, oil, and vinegar-based condiment added in. Mayo may in fact give you better-grilled cheese, and it can also be used as part of unexpected sandwich fillings like banana and mayo. So, if you simply can't imagine a sandwich without mayo but still want to heat it, here's what to keep in mind.
The science behind heating up a sandwich with mayo
Before beginning, it's important to understand where the idea that mayo shouldn't be heated arose from. Back in the 1990s, a rise in salmonella-related bacterial infections was connected to the consumption of raw eggs. Since a large number of recipes for homemade mayonnaise called for raw eggs to be used, it gave rise to the idea that mayo should not be put in contact with heat as it would lead to an increase in bacteria.
Fortunately, things have changed a lot in the last 30 years. The most evident change is in the easy availability of pasteurized eggs. So, when you make mayo at home, pick the pasteurized versions. If you choose to use store-bought mayo in your sandwiches, it will likely already contain pasteurized eggs. According to Sharecare, store-bought mayo is subjected to strict quality measures to ensure no bacteria can creep in, so it's a good option when microwaving sandwiches. Further, acids like vinegar and lemon juice which are often used in mayo recipes are known to be unfavorable to bacterial growth.
Tips to keep in mind when microwaving a sandwich with mayo
While you may now be feeling reassured about microwaving mayo, be sure to keep certain things in mind when doing so. First and foremost, you must remember that mayonnaise is an oil-based condiment. Overheating it can split the oil. To avoid this, you should heat the sandwich at small intervals of no longer than 15 seconds until the sandwich is warm but not too hot.
This last move also ensures that any potential bacteria won't have time to grow or thrive. Plus, you should only heat a sandwich if it has been sitting in the fridge for no longer than two hours, per Boyd Hampers Magazine. It's best to eat the heated sandwich immediately, but if that isn't possible then store it in the fridge for no longer than two hours before getting rid of it. To be on the safe side, the outlet recommends that the maximum temperature for heating a mayo sandwich in the microwave should never exceed 140 degrees Fahrenheit.