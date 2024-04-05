The Science Behind The Absolute Worst Time To Eat Dinner

You've probably heard plenty of reasons why you shouldn't snack before bed, such as a higher risk of acid reflux, poor sleep quality, and challenges maintaining a healthy weight. However, a study published in Nature Communications found that eating dinner after a certain time may be linked to even greater health risks, specifically those that affect heart health.

The study, which assessed the health and eating habits of 103,389 participants, found that those who ate their first meal after 9 a.m. and their last meal after 9 p.m. (as opposed to eating the first meal before 8 a.m. and the last meal prior to 8 p.m.) had a higher chance of experiencing cardiovascular issues, including heart attacks and strokes. These effects were most prevalent among women who participated in the study. It should be noted that further research and testing are needed to verify these outcomes. Despite the need for more evidence, the study does make a compelling argument for eating an earlier dinner whenever possible.