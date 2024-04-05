Here's How Often You Should Be Checking Your Braised Meat

As long as there's a slow cooker or Dutch oven in the house, you'll always have a fairly easy hearty meal in your back pocket. Thanks to the magic of braising, there are tons of recipes that require very little prep, and the moisture and heat do the rest. It's not all hands-off, however, because it is possible to overcook your pot roast or lamb shank and end up with a disappointing dinner. The goal of braising is meat that's cooked all the way through but remains moist and tender. The key is to follow your recipe carefully and check on the meat every 30 minutes towards the end of the recommended cooking time.

Checking on your braised meat doesn't mean simply looking through the glass lid of the slow cooker, or cracking open the Dutch oven from time to time and peering inside. It's important to know what you're looking for when you open the lid and let any heat escape, which is fork-tender meat.