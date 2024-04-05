What To Keep In Mind Before Carving A Spatchcocked Chicken

When you've spatchcocked and roasted a chicken, it looks a little bent out of normal chicken shape, and it can be intimidating to know where to cut. Whether it's a go-to recipe or a first-ever attempt, when you pull the beautifully seasoned chicken out of the oven, it's time to get carving. You don't want to mess up the meal by mutilating the main dish before you have a chance to serve it. Luckily, carving a spatchcocked chicken isn't as complicated as it might look.

Despite the splayed appearance of a spatchcocked chicken, the carving process is similar to that of a whole roasted chicken. What you need to keep in mind is that you will have to account for different angles as a result of the smashed anatomy, and some parts may be in slightly different places. But overall, the nature of spatchcocking means that the cuts themselves will probably be even a little easier.