The Dinner Party Table Faux Pas Martha Stewart Strongly Advises Against

There's nothing quite like an intimate gathering of your favorite people sitting together under one roof and enjoying a nice meal. We are talking about a classic dinner party, of course. The Washington Post's Miss Manners recently claimed that "[a dinner party is] the second-most pleasurable activity human beings can indulge in together."

When it comes to how you should and should not behave at a dinner party, Martha Stewart might just be the expert. In an interview with Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live," Stewart shared ways to be the perfect dinner party guest and how to look out for behaviors that might rescind your invite to the next event. One extremely frustrating dinner party faux pas is when a guest alters the host's table layout. If there are no assigned seats, feel free to wander and mingle with guests while people eat. But under no circumstance should you move intentionally placed placards around.

Stewart shared from personal experience that one switch can really mess up your host's plans. One Thanksgiving, her daughter changed all the seating assignments without telling anyone, which "did not go over so well" in the Stewart household. When providing meals for friends in a traditional dinner party setting, hosts often need to know which plates are for which guests. Considering dietary restrictions and taste preferences is one thing, but the host also likely had a plan for how guests will mingle and enjoy each other's company, and it's best not to mess with that.