Ina Garten's Big No-No When It Comes To Dinner Party Gifts

When you're invited to someone's house for dinner, it's always a nice gesture to bring a gift. Not only does it show that you appreciate the effort your host has put into planning the evening for you, but it can also be a great way to leave a good impression if it's a newer relationship.

While you may think cooking a side dish or whipping up a quick sensational salad to bring with you is the way to go, you might want to avoid this. Ina Garten stated on Barefoot Contessa that she avoids bringing "something that the host feels obliged to serve for dinner."

That way, if the host wants, they can share the gift you brought. However, they can also enjoy it on their own later without throwing off their menu plans or worrying about whether or not your contribution will actually pair with the meal they made.