Sorry, Science Can't Actually Tell Us The Best Time Of Day To Drink Coffee

If you really want to get to know someone, ask them how they take their coffee. Gone are the simpler days of regular versus decaf or dark roast versus light. These days you have to decide between drip versus pour-over, iced coffee versus cold brew, big chains versus boutique fair trade — and that's all before the milk options.

People drink coffee at different times, too. Maybe you grab your first cup of joe before work in the morning, or maybe you hold off until the afternoon so it gets you through your post-lunch crash, or maybe you're even a nighttime coffee drinker. But these options beg the question: What's the best time to drink coffee? The truth is, at least from a scientific perspective, there's no single right time to have a sip of java.

While the caffeine in coffee can spike your cortisol levels, which may make some people feel jittery, that doesn't necessarily mean you have to delay that first cup. According to Cleveland Clinic, experts say it's fine to drink coffee any time of day. How your body reacts, however, may influence your habits.