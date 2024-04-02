We Tried Trader Joe's Crunchy Curls And They Kind Of Taste Like Salty Styrofoam

Chips and other munchy snacks are mainly super awesome and delicious because they are made of potatoes or corn. Trader Joe's has always tried to provide alternative avenues to achieve the same great taste and texture with snacks that are a little more guilt-free. In 2008, it released Crunchy Curls, which leaned on lentil flour and potato starch to make eaters believers. TJ boasts on the bags of these snacks, "If you didn't know better, you might just think these were just potato curls. But ah, there's the rub. You do know better. And because you do, you can enjoy the crunch while knowing that you're getting a whole lotta lentil love in every serving."

Since the curls are a buzzy snack all over again in 2024, we thought it was time to reevaluate them. Are they totally lentil, or does it take a lot of mental work to make a mouth believe they are any good? I dug into a bag with an open mind and came out with this new chew and review that is based on taste, texture, and overall lovability.