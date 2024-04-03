Does Fresh Abalone Need To Be Cooked Before Eating?

Abalone is the most expensive shellfish in the world. Today, a pound of wild abalone runs approximately $80, though the price could vary depending on the type and where it comes from. Still, if you're ever in a position to try it, it's worth every bite. This buttery, smooth-tasting shellfish is fairly tender and easy to eat, though larger species will be a bit firmer than smaller ones. Abalone is commonly eaten raw. However, it can be cooked in a variety of ways. All shellfish carry a risk of food poisoning because of how they feed, so you assume a risk when you choose to eat this sea creature uncooked.

Abalone is difficult to harvest, which is what adds to its cost. About 50% of the world's abalone harvest comes from Australia, though you can find it off the coast of California, too. Abalone is typically found in dangerous waters filled with strong currents and potentially threatening sea life, making the process difficult for even the most experienced divers. Several people die each year while hunting for abalone, so if you want to enjoy it, it's not advised that you catch it yourself.