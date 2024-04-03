The Kitchen Tool You've Never Considered For Reheating Pizza

Type in "how to reheat pizza" in any web browser and you'll get quite a lot of answers. From the toaster oven to the panini press, and everything in between, you can warm up yesterday's 'za with almost any kitchen appliance. Chances are, however, that none of those approaches are as fun and tasty as reheating your slices with a waffle iron.

Leftover pizza isn't quite the same as other leftovers, mostly because it's still delicious if you eat it cold. It's still last night's meal, however, which is enough to turn a lot of people off, and nothing's sadder than perfectly good pizza getting tossed in the trash. It also takes some time to properly reheat a slice of pizza so that it tastes as good as when it was fresh. A hot waffle iron, however, takes care of both problems, because you'll have a whole new meal that comes together in no time, with tons of crispy crust to boot.