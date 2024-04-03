The Butter Tip For Better Reheated Steak

Of all the foods that get left over from dinner, one of the hardest things to reheat properly is steak. If you like your meat cooked to anywhere less than well done, you know it takes preparation, patience, and heat control to get it right the first time. So when it comes time to take a leftover steak out of the fridge, you can't exactly pop it in the microwave and hope for the best. Reheating steak in the microwave is not a great idea because it'll likely come out overcooked and rubbery. You don't have to sacrifice a good steak, however, you just need a skillet and a pat of butter.

Reheating steak takes a little more work than your average chicken leg, but it's totally worth the effort. First, you'll need to heat the meat in the oven. Then simply sear it in a skillet with the butter and it will taste almost as good as when it was first cooked.