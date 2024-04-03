The Psychological Trick Restaurants Use To Make You Spend More Money

When you sit down at a restaurant, there is a lot of diversion. The hustle and bustle of diners, the conversation with friends and loved ones at your table, the servers hovering to attend to you — and that doesn't even cover the culinary choices you have to make. Pick a drink, pick an appetizer, pick an entree, and pick a dessert. That's a lot of choices to make. But is it really? Restaurant menus aren't just designed to be attractive or to get all of the details down on the page; many of them are carefully curated to start making those choices for you.

The customer and their cognitive tendencies steer restaurant menu design, so restaurants often employ some psychological tricks on their menus to draw your attention to certain dishes. This may involve using flowery words to spark your imagination, certain colors to influence your mood, shapes to draw your eye, or even including a particular number of dishes to avoid overwhelming guests. Many times, though, it's even simpler than that — because the order and placement of the choices matter. More often than not, you'll find the most expensive or most profitable dishes at the top or the bottom of a list. Such a simple design rule works because of cognitive biases called the primacy and recency effects.