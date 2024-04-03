The Wildly Unique Thai Salad Featuring Live Shrimp

Thai cooking is a rich cuisine filled with diverse flavors, proteins, and fusions with other foods and cultures. While several Thai dishes, such as pad thai, tom yum, khao soi, and tom kha, have found their way across the globe, there are many others that people who haven't visited Thailand may not have experienced. Among these, goong ten stands out for its unique nature.

Hailing from northeastern Thailand's Isaan region, goong ten ("dancing shrimp") is sold primarily by street vendors from carts with two-basket setups. One basket contains herbs, spices, and vegetables, while the other contains a small hammocked cloth filled with live freshwater shrimp, still very active and trying to escape. Sometimes, for even more freshness, the shrimp are kept in a tank, but either way, the results are the same — a spicy, flavorful dish you have to keep a lid on to keep the shrimp from literally jumping off the plate.