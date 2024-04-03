J. Kenji López-Alt's Top Tip For The Most Flavorful Mushroom Risotto

When it comes to making a vegetarian meal that doesn't compromise on richness, mushroom risotto is one of many right answers. The creamy Italian dish is luxurious enough to stand on its own, with its slow-cooked melange of arborio rice, broth, wine, Parmesan cheese, and other hearty ingredients. Mushrooms add even more dimension with their deeply savory flavor and almost meaty texture. But can this dish get even better?

Here we look to celebrity chef and food science expert J. Kenji López-Alt, who espouses plenty of tips for getting the most flavor out of simple ingredients. In this case, he gives some unexpected advice: Keep the butter out of the saute pan. While he usually uses both extra virgin olive oil and butter to cook mushrooms, he leans solely on the former when cooking mushrooms for risotto.

As the shrooms turn deep golden brown in the very hot saute pan, their moisture evaporates and they shrink to a fraction of their original size. "This is all good news in the flavor-intensification department," Kenji writes in Serious Eats. In the name of science, here's why butter isn't always better for this particular dish.