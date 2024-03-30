The Simple Lid Twisting Trick To Break Apart Clumped Spices

To try this hack, either hold the jar still and slide the shaker piece back and forth or hold the shaker piece and twist the bottle. Just make sure that the top piece is firmly snapped into place; otherwise, it can pop off and all the spices will dump out. One commenter on @shai_truth's TikTok video said they learned this the hard way: "My fiancé and I just did this and the whole top came off and POURED onto our steaks. Beware of large sized seasoning bottles!"

Of course, it's much easier to get the spices out of a jar when they don't get clumped up in the first place, and the only way to prevent this is to store them properly. Spices like cool, dry, dark places like drawers, so avoid keeping them out on your kitchen counter or in direct sunlight. Also, make sure the tops are twisted on nice and tight, as this will keep them from absorbing any moisture in the air. Sometimes, however, no matter what you do, your spices will get jammed up in the shaker. If you find yourself fighting with a clumpy jar of coriander or a flaky bottle of fennel, now you know that all you have to do is give the bottle a little twist.