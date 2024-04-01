Cheese Is The Unexpected Ingredient You Should Add To Cold Foam Coffee

Do you enjoy cold foam on your cold brew? Really thick whipped cream? Cream cheese frosting? If you answered yes to all of these, you should consider making cold foam with cream cheese.

Cream cheese cold foam is essentially loose whipped cream with a bit of cream cheese stirred in. It's a method to give your sweetened cold foam a subtly tangy and extra decadent twist. By mixing sugar, milk or half-and-half, whipping cream, a pinch of salt, and a dollop of cream cheese, your cold foam gains a new layer of flavor and thickness, but should still maintain a drinkable consistency.

If the ratio is too heavy on the cream cheese, you might end up with something akin to cream cheese frosting — delicious, but not quite the sippable texture ideal for floating atop your cold brew. If you inadvertently push the boundary too far and make your cream cheese cold foam too dense, simply dilute it with more milk or whipping cream.