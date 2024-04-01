Alton Brown's Blender Tip For Super Silky Smoothies

Making smoothies at home can often be a better option than getting one out. Not only is it usually cheaper per serving, you also have complete control over the ingredients and can tailor your drink to your personal tastes. However, when making smoothies at home, you don't always end up with that super silky texture you normally get in a store-bought smoothie. Even if you have a powerful blender with sharp blades, it can still be hard to achieve the perfect consistency. Luckily, Alton Brown has the perfect solution.

Instead of putting all your ingredients into the blender and then setting the machine to the highest speed, the celebrity chef adjusts the speed throughout the process. As Brown demonstrated on "Good Eats" episode Live and Let Diet, he starts by setting the blender at a low speed, about one-third power. Then, he lets it run for roughly 30 seconds, or until all the ingredients have broken down into similar sizes. Afterwards, Brown gradually increases the speed to the blender's highest setting. Whenever the blades get stuck, he starts the process over until the smoothie is completely pureed.