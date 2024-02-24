10 Unhealthiest Store-Bought Bottled Smoothies

On the surface, smoothies might seem pretty healthy. After all, what could be so wrong with sucking down a drink made with fruit and yogurt? Despite their labels boasting chunks of fresh fruit, many store-bought smoothies are actually made with fruit concentrates and purees. In many cases, the sugar content in these purees and concentrates is shockingly high. On top of that, many smoothie companies add even more sugar to the recipe. For this reason, it's a good habit to always take a closer look at the nutritional labels and ingredients on everything that you're buying. You might be surprised to see how exactly many grams of sugar are contained in some of your favorite drinks, including your breakfast smoothies.

I judged these store-bought smoothies by selecting brands that contained exceptionally high sugar along with low nutritional content. The bottom line is that if you're trying to follow a healthier diet, rather than resorting to store-bought smoothies, you're probably better off eating fresh fruit along with some plain Greek yogurt. A diet rich in fresh fruit and fiber can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, and Greek yogurt is full of protein and other essential vitamins and minerals — all while typically being low in sugar. Still, there's a good chance that some of these popular smoothies might make their way into your fridge. Read on to see 10 of the unhealthiest store-bought smoothies.