Chris Cosentino's Blacklight Hack For Effortless Crab Shelling

Picking crab meat from the shells with a blacklight is so easy that you'll kick yourself for not doing it sooner. If you're cleaning crab meat from whole crabs, separate as much of the meat from the big pieces of shell as you can and then spread the rest out on a clean surface like a sheet pan. If you're looking for shells in a container of store-bought crab meat, simply open it up and spread it out on a clean surface. Now, shut off the lights in the kitchen and make sure that it's very dark in the room by closing any curtains or blinds. Finally, turn on your blacklight and shine it on the crab meat. The pieces of shells will be obvious because they'll glow an eerie blue color.

Chris Cosentino uses a pair of long tweezers to pick all the tiny pieces of shell away from the meat, but you can also use your clean hands. Be sure to move the meat around a few times to make sure you get everything. All that's left after your picking session should be soft, sweet crab meat, which is perfect for a recipe like crab salad Louis, or simply for dunking in some drawn butter and popping in your mouth.

"It's a great trick!" wrote chef Travis Gary Peters in a comment, adding, "Definitely saved me from serving tiny bits of shell more than once!"