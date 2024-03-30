The 3 Worst Mistakes You're Making With Your Marinades

Most meat and vegetables can benefit from marinade, which is ideal for amplifying flavor and creating a more toothsome texture. This type of sauce usually consists of oil, seasonings, and an acidic ingredient of your choosing, such as vinegar or citrus juice, which means just about any home chef can use them with relative ease. However, everyone makes mistakes with their marinades, and avoiding these pitfalls ensures a better outcome for your recipes.

One common error that befalls many home chefs is not leaving food in the sauce for the proper amount of time. Consider that timelines vary based on the type of meat you're marinating. Beef is a bit more rugged and hearty, so it should remain in the mixture for about 24 hours. As for something more delicate, such as shrimp and other seafood, up to one hour should suffice. As for chicken, give it about two hours to infuse the meat with maximum flavor. With vegetables, tomatoes only need 10 minutes, while peppers can remain in the marinade for a half hour or longer.