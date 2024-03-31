The Spicy, Versatile Ingredient That Will Save Bland Soup

Most people would agree that soup is an all-weather staple meal that can satisfy hunger cravings and provide wholesome nutrition in equal measure. Fortunately, there are also seemingly endless varieties of soups that you can make at home, along with nearly as many tips for making soup like a professional chef. Yet, if you still miss the mark and end up with a big pot of bland soup, is there anything you can do to bring it to life?

The puzzle of how to enliven the flavor of bland soup has an easy solution. You only need one simple, spicy, and versatile ingredient — chili oil. This condiment has long been a staple in Asian cooking, yet its versatility means it can be used to add flavor to many dishes. Chili oil can add color and flavor to instant ramen and is an excellent option for frying eggs. As impressively, you can use chili oil to zhuzh up the flavor profile of an otherwise bland soup.