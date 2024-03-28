The Expert-Recommended Wine Pairings For Different Ham Glazes

As the Easter holiday approaches, there's perhaps no meal more on every host's mind than the Easter dinner. Will you opt for a sweeter, fruit-forward glaze to brighten up the juicy ham, or choose an herb-forward rub to round out the ham's savory flavor? Either way, you'll need some wine to serve your hungry Easter guests on the side. And while you may be familiar with wine pairings for red meat or fish, pork is a different story. Luckily, wine expert Doreen Winkler, owner of Orange Glou in NYC, has a few tips to elevate your Easter ham with some delectable wine pairings.

Firstly, Winkler emphasizes how a wine pairing for your ham can fluctuate based on the ham itself. "It's like a blank canvas before seasoning it ... From white to red to orange to rosé, the best pairing mostly depends on how the ham is prepared," Winkler shares with Daily Meal. Similarly, wine is a drink that pairs best with a pork chop, but exactly what type of wine will differ for your ham since they are different cuts of pork. Start with how you're glazing or cooking your ham, or if you're purchasing a ready-made ham, pay attention to how it's been seasoned and glazed already, and work from there.