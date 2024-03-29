Alfred Hitchcock Literally Ate His Fears For Breakfast

A conventional Quiche Lorraine recipe calls for several eggs, which would otherwise be several too many for legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock if they weren't needed to make this delicious dish. Quiche Lorraine was one of Hitchcock's favorite meals to have for breakfast — a surprising fact considering how Hitchcock felt about eggs. In a 1963 Cannes interview with Italian journalist Oriana Fallaci, the filmmaker — who Fallaci said spoke the entire discussion with "originality and wit" — revealed, "I'm frightened of eggs, worse than frightened; they revolt me."

Hitchcock loved eating Quiche Lorraine for breakfast so much that he had his own special recipe. According to The Dead Celebrity Cookbook, Hitchcock's Quiche Lorraine recipe includes a step to beat four eggs seasoned with salt, cayenne, and nutmeg to incorporate into the dish. This certainly speaks to just how much Hitchcock loved Quiche Lorraine since he was willing to overcome his deep fear of eggs to not only handle them but also to cook and eat them. Hitchcock was so horrified by eggs that it wouldn't have been surprising if his follow-up to his 1963 horror film "The Birds" was called "The Eggs." But what was it about eggs that Hitchcock feared so profoundly?