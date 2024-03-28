The Single Spice That Will Upgrade Your Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Nutmeg is often associated with a spice blend that calls to mind an entirely different category of foods. As an element in pumpkin spice combinations, many people consider it to be among the canon of sweet flavors. Nutmeg, however, is actually a classic ingredient in super savory French bechamel sauce. You'll also find it in macaroni and cheese, and in fettuccine Alfredo.

These dishes each have something in common with your broccoli cheddar soup: creamy cheesiness. Generally speaking, when it comes to soups, nutmeg also brings out a subtle warmth, and strikes a balance between sweet and spicy that deepens the already complex flavors of something like a broccoli cheddar soup. That said, you can also use nutmeg to season your veggies on their own, too.

If you don't have nutmeg on hand, you can opt for cinnamon, ginger, or mace as a substitute. You can season to taste, but a little goes a long way, so start with about a ¼ teaspoon nutmeg per poundof broccoli, and increase from there. You can use the pre-ground spice that you'll find in the store (just be sure it's as fresh as possible), or you can use a microplane to grate your own. If you opt for the latter, bear in mind that part of the beauty of the fresh stuff is its intensity, so it's best to start with less and taste as you go.