The Underrated Fruit That Will Take Barbecue Sauce To A New Level

Consider the best qualities of a barbecue sauce: sticky, savory, slightly sweet, and thick enough to thoroughly coat everything on the grill from your chicken to your ribs. Even if you use barbecue sauce as a condiment for slathering on a burger bun or dipping your french fries, you still want it to be rich and complex. While there are plenty of debates in the world of barbecue about what makes for the best sauce, here's an offering to help you level up your homemade barbecue sauce: a little fruit called tamarind.

Tamarind is a small but mighty fruit common in Southeast Asian, Indian, and Latin American cuisine. A whole tamarind pod is similar in shape and appearance to a peanut, while the tamarind pulp on the inside is often sticky and ranges in flavor from sour to sweet depending on ripeness. Sticky and slightly sweet — do these qualities sound familiar? Tamarind's taste and thick, gooey texture make this fruit a dynamic and delicious choice for your next barbecue sauce.