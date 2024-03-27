How To Easily Add Homemade Flavor To Canned Chicken Noodle Soup

The first thing to think about as you stir your extra protein into your canned soup is exactly what kind of chicken you'll use. You can cook up some chicken breast, or this could be a good time to use up the rest of a rotisserie chicken sitting in your fridge. In fact, the broth can reheat chicken without drying it out, making this a great way to keep your leftovers moist and tasty — and enjoy fresh flavor without the hassle of cooking.

Whichever you pick, one thing to note is that it's best not to use breaded chicken. The breading can start to disintegrate in the soup, leaving you with mushy chunks throughout. Similarly, if you use chicken that has the skin on, you may want to take this off before adding the protein to the soup — otherwise the pieces could get soggy and lend an oily consistency to the broth.

Additionally, don't forget that you'll need to cut, chop, or shred the chicken you choose. The goal is to create bite-sized chunks that are easy to scoop up alongside the noodles and veggies in your meal, so you get a balanced spoonful.