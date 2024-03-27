The Best Way To Freeze Basil So It Doesn't Lose Any Flavor

Basil is a vibrant herb that elevates your Mediterranean white bean bruschetta and plays a key role in heirloom tomato caprese. When in season, its aroma and striking appearance make it a showstopper in the garden, or a jar on the kitchen counter. As a sandwich addition or cocktail garnish, its large leaves embrace summer flavors. You can mix it into butter or oil, stick it on grilled pizza, and of course, add it to pasta. But, the season is short, and when it ends you'll likely be wondering about the best way to store fresh basil so you can enjoy it year-round.

There are several ways to preserve basil effectively. For example, you can dry it or turn it into basil pesto. However, when the goal is to hold onto the bright, peppery flavor basil is known for, process it into a paste and drop it into the freezer. This will allow you to use what you need for sauces or soups even when the days shorten and the temperatures drop.