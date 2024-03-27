Why Duff Goldman Started Charm City Cakes And How Collaboration Was Its Key To Success - Exclusive

If you're a fan of Food Network's Ace of Cakes, then you're probably already familiar with Charm City Cakes and Duff Goldman. This unique bakery is known for its artsy creations ranging from life-sized animals to edible items such as toolboxes and shoes (although Duff Goldman is rumored to hate working with small cupcakes). While the cakes themselves are spectacular, another thing that makes this bakery stand out is its backstory. At the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival's Taste of Paradise event, Duff Goldman sat down with Daily Meal in an exclusive interview to talk about how his now-famous bakery got started.

Goldman says his creative passion is what drove the opening of Charm City Cakes: "I was a graffiti artist, I did metal sculpture and found art, all kinds of stuff...so when I started the bakery, I was just being myself. I wasn't like, 'I'm going to be artistic.' I was like, 'I'm just going to make cool stuff.'" Besides this love for creativity, he also explains that "the other one of the reasons why the bakery existed was I literally started it so I can make enough money to pay my rent to be in a band." Those motivations led to him to create a one-of-a-kind bakery, even if that wasn't exactly the original intention.