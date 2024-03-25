Cadbury's New Bunny Of The Year Is ... A Raccoon?

Cadbury has heralded Spring and the Easter season for decades with its bunny delivering chocolate eggs, but for the past six years, it has turned the crowning of the Bunny of the Year over to the chocolate-loving public. And today, the final votes have been tallied and the 2025 Bunny of the Year has been chosen: His name is Louie — and yes, Louie is a raccoon.

Louie is a two-year-old Florida raccoon who was rescued in 2021. He's no longer able to live in the wild, so instead he lives an advocate's life fundraising for wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centers. As the winner of the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts contest, Louie lands $7,000 in prize money and will be featured in a 2025 Cadbury commercial — his T.V. debut, says his owner Jaime Arslan.

In a new voting system for the 2024 contest, the 2025 Bunny of the Year was selected by popular vote in a "bracket-style elimination tournament on Instagram." The contest began on March 11 with "thirty-cute" semifinalists and closed on March 23 at 12 pm EST. Cadbury announced that the competition was stiff: Votes were being cast up until the last moments of the contest. In the end, Louie hopped ahead of Loki, a tabby cat dressed in a beige bunny costume.