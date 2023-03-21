The Winner Of The Cadbury 'Bunny' Tryouts Has Officially Been Declared

Whether or not you believe in the resurrection of Christ, you can still partake in the universal Easter tradition of wearing pastels and biting into a hollow chocolate bunny. Cadbury is an iconic purveyor of the springtime confection, along with an equally popular creme-filled chocolate egg. But for the past few years, the brand's celebration of the holiday has gone beyond candy.

In 2019, Cadbury launched its inaugural Cadbury Bunny Tryouts, whose contestants were voted on by pet lovers and Cadbury fans across the country. The award went to a precious English Bulldog named Henri, who was succeeded by a Treening Walker Coonhound named Lieutenant Dan in 2020; a frog named Betty in 2021; and a curly-haired therapy dog named Annie Rose in 2022.

Easter 2023 is less than three weeks away, which means it's time to announce the latest winner. Based on the aforementioned victors, it shouldn't surprise you that this year's champion is not a bunny.