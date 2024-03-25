Duff Goldman Updates Us On His Hand Injury - Exclusive

It was understandably concerning when news broke about Duff Goldman's car accident on February 4, 2024, in which he suffered a significant injury to his right hand. Daily Meal recently spoke with Goldman at his Sweet & Savory Brunch event at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Fest, where the baker shared how his recovery is going. Goldman, who is right-handed, explained that he is recovering well despite a few lingering issues with his injured dominant hand. "I'm doing pretty good," Goldman told Daily Meal. "It's healing up and I can move it. It hurts, but there's nothing I can't do, it's just [that] everything kind of hurts a little bit."

Goldman and his driver were struck by a drunk driver while headed to Goldman's Los Angeles home from the airport. During the accident, his right hand was crushed and needed stitches. The injury impacts Goldman's ability to bake his famously unique and customized cakes, like the all-meat wedding cake with a gravy fountain.