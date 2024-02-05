What You Need To Know About Duff Goldman's Car Accident
A drunk driver struck Food Network TV star and executive pastry chef Duff Goldman on Sunday, February 4 as he drove home from the airport. He was traveling a winding rural road when the intoxicated driver veered into his lane. "I was thinking about what kind of cake I was going to make for my daughter's birthday. Next thing I knew I bleeding and surrounded by airbags," he wrote on Instagram.
Fortunately, Goldman escaped major injuries. Unfortunately, what was injured is imperative to his work as a chef: His hand. While he is understandably unable to make his daughter's birthday cake after sustaining such an injury, he reported that he is relieved to still be around to spend the important day with her. Goldman urged people not to drink and drive: "There's no excuse for driving drunk. None. Uber, taxi, call a friend. No excuse. Stay safe friends, count your blessings. If you're drinking don't drive, and if you're driving, don't drink."
The crash could have been much worse for Goldman. No doubt he is still counting his lucky stars, as he put it, as are his family, friends, and fans alike. Let's hope his recovery is as quick and painless as possible.
Goldman won't let an injury stop him
Celebrity chef Duff Goldman isn't the type to let a brush with disaster stop him — he previously lost some of his toes in a motorcycle accident. And while the accident back in 2012 did keep him off of a bike for about eight months, it couldn't keep him away permanently. Back in 2014, Goldman told Us Weekly that he loves motorcycles so much that he just couldn't quit riding them forever — despite a promise he had made to his parents — explaining that they are linked to his soul.
Likewise, baking is also intrinsic to who Goldman is. So there's just no way he is going to let the injury to his hand stop him from getting back in the kitchen and doing what he loves — like perfecting a cheesecake recipe. While it's impossible to know how long his recovery will last, fans can rest assured that Goldman is motivated to get back to baking up a storm as soon as possible.