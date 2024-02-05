What You Need To Know About Duff Goldman's Car Accident

A drunk driver struck Food Network TV star and executive pastry chef Duff Goldman on Sunday, February 4 as he drove home from the airport. He was traveling a winding rural road when the intoxicated driver veered into his lane. "I was thinking about what kind of cake I was going to make for my daughter's birthday. Next thing I knew I bleeding and surrounded by airbags," he wrote on Instagram.

Fortunately, Goldman escaped major injuries. Unfortunately, what was injured is imperative to his work as a chef: His hand. While he is understandably unable to make his daughter's birthday cake after sustaining such an injury, he reported that he is relieved to still be around to spend the important day with her. Goldman urged people not to drink and drive: "There's no excuse for driving drunk. None. Uber, taxi, call a friend. No excuse. Stay safe friends, count your blessings. If you're drinking don't drive, and if you're driving, don't drink."

The crash could have been much worse for Goldman. No doubt he is still counting his lucky stars, as he put it, as are his family, friends, and fans alike. Let's hope his recovery is as quick and painless as possible.