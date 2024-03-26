Give Baked Beans A Spicy Upgrade With One Staple Ingredient

Homemade baked beans are the perfect side dish for a hearty plate of barbecue or a savory fried breakfast. Baked beans can be made with a variety of beans including kidney, navy, and pinto beans. Onions and garlic are usually added and a sweet and savory sauce is made from ketchup, vinegar, brown sugar, and dry mustard. If you're looking to upgrade your favorite side dish with a touch of heat, grab some jalapeños.

For a spicy upgrade that won't set your mouth on fire, jalapeños are a reasonable choice. Based on the Scoville heat scale, which measures the hotness in pepper varieties, jalapeños fall between 2,000 and 8,000 units. For comparison, serrano peppers can reach 25,000 units and cayenne peppers, 50,000. A great thing about using jalapeños in your next batch of baked beans is that depending on how you use this staple ingredient, you can control the spice level of your resulting dish.