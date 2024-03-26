Ernest Hemingway's Favorite Burger Was A Total Umami Bomb

One of the most celebrated and prolific American writers of the early 20th century, Ernest Hemingway was also a gourmet. Very particular about his food, he left behind a dazzling array of recipes and other writings that paint a detailed picture of the kind of foods he enjoyed the most. Favoring ingredients like garlic, clam broth, and soy sauce, one thing stands out about Hemingway's tastes — he simply adored umami-rich flavors. Nowhere is this clearer than in his own recipe for hamburgers, loaded with garlic and onions, spices and relish, all mixed directly into the beef patty itself.

The word "umami" only entered the English lexicon quite recently, originating in Japan. Now well known as the fifth flavor, it's the rich, wholesome taste found in comfort foods around the world. While some tastes like sourness are lighter, sharply striking your taste buds, umami is a deeper, heavier taste, giving a foundation to the overall flavor profile of a recipe. Some foods are particularly rich in umami, like mushrooms and egg yolks, and beef already has no shortage of umami of its own.

Hemingway's hamburger — which he specified must be pan-fried — builds on this, with beef and egg as a binder, and an expansive list of wholesome ingredients. The recipe leaves some room for a little creativity too, even making some suggestions for variations, all of which add even more depth. As he wrote, "You can add all sorts of goodies and flavors to the ground beef" (via BBC News).