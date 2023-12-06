Ernest Hemingway's Take On The Bloody Mary Is As Simple As It Gets

Ernest Hemingway cemented a literary legacy throughout his esteemed career. However, one detail that may have slipped under the radar about the American author is his passion for the Bloody Mary cocktail. A champion of the Bloody Mary, it may be surprising to many people that historians believe Hemingway never drank while he worked. Although he's often miscredited as saying, "Write drunk, edit sober," the author was critical of his peers William Faulkner and F. Scott Fitzgerald, who indulged as they wrote. Nevertheless, the author was so fond of the Bloody Mary that he fashioned a go-to recipe of his own, using only the basics.

Most consider the Bloody Mary to be a cure for post-alcohol malaise. Primarily composed of vodka, tomato juice, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and tabasco, the Bloody Mary has been a prominent fixture of supposed hangover cures since its inception in France in 1921, where the drink was initially dubbed the Red Snapper thanks to its combination of vodka (brought to Paris by Russian immigrants) and tomato juice (courtesy of American expats).