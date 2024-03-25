For The Absolute Best Sugar Cookies, The Type Of Flour You Use Matters

All-purpose flour is the most conventionally used flour for cookies. It has an average amount of protein compared to other flours, which can help make your sugar cookies soft and chewy. Bleached all-purpose flour, which is treated with chemicals, can help make your sugar cookies lighter and more crumbly. Unbleached all-purpose flour, which is untouched by chemicals, has been used in recipes that claim to make the softest sugar cookies.

If you'd like your sugar cookies to be just as filling as they are delicious, make your cookies using whole wheat flour, with a higher fiber content. This type of flour is made from hard red spring or winter wheat. Whole wheat flour will make your sugar cookies heartier and add a strong, nutty flavor to your bake. If you'd only like to add subtle nuttiness to your sugar cookies, use white whole wheat flour for your dough. White whole wheat flour is made from hard white spring or winter wheat and has a milder taste.

If you want the plumpest sugar cookies, use self-rising flour for your dough. Self-rising flour is a blend of all-purpose flour, baking powder, and salt. This flour will give your sugar cookies the fluffy texture of a cake. No matter which flour you choose to make your sugar cookies, remember that what's just as important is how much you use, as you might need a little more flour than the recipe says.