Matty Matheson's Least Favorite Meal Of The Day

From breakfasts of pillowy French toast and sweet drizzles of syrup to hearty beef stew dinners served with buttery potatoes, everyone has a favorite meal of the day — and usually a least favorite, too. Opinions on this matter vary widely, and chef Matty Matheson has one of his own. As the restaurateur shared with Munchies, he does have a certain dislike for one particular meal. For him, breakfast tends to fall a little flat.

Matheson doesn't seem to be super thrilled by the idea of traditional American breakfast foods like scrambled eggs and pancakes. Still, the chef does favor one unlikely dish in the mornings, and that is soup. That's right, if it was up to this popular Canadian chef, the Vietnamese soup known as pho would be on the breakfast menu instead of the usual stuff.

This self-dubbed "soup breakfast guy" sometimes grabs a bowl of pho for himself in the mornings, often frequenting a local pho joint that opens early in the day. Indulging in a comforting bowl of this fragrant soup before beginning the chaos of the rest of the day, he shared, is the perfect opportunity for some "Matty time."