The Underused Kitchen Tool That Makes Mixing Cookie Dough Easy

When sweet cravings hit, one easy fix is to whip up a batch of cookies. Whether you go for classic chocolate chip, cinnamony snickerdoodles, or another tasty cookie recipe, they always seem to do the trick. You may notice while perusing recipes that most advise you to use a stand or hand-held mixer. But there's another kitchen appliance that's perfect for the job. And that's a food processor.

Food processors use blades that are designed for chopping and mincing, which is a little different from the typical beaters found in stand mixers. However, those blades can also be put to good work if you're making cookies. The food processor can mix and pulse your ingredients to form a dough, much like how it's used to bring together pie crust dough.

It also works well for recipes that call for brown sugar or other ingredients that tend to lump together. The device can help break up these clumps much like sifting would, but it avoids having to clean an extra kitchen utensil. Better yet, the pulse function on the device can help you bring together the ingredients without running the risk of overmixing.