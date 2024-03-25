Chef Jacques Torres' Pro-Tip For The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

Torres came up with a cookie made with a roughly 50-50 blend of cake and bread flour, which gives the cookies an ideal texture and height. The bread flour lets the cookie spread out and get fluffy, while the cake flour allows it to rise. Using the two different types of flour will not have any impact on the taste of a chocolate chip cookie, it should be noted. In this Instagram post, he said that he loves this combination.

Flour choice is not the only bit of advice Torres has shared with audiences over the years. For starters, make sure to always use butter that is 82 to 84% fat. In the U.S., butter only needs to have 80% butterfat, so look for European butter like Kerrygold, which has 82% butterfat, or Aldi's Countryside Creamery Pure Irish Butter, which is a solid Kerrygold dupe.

Torres also recommends mixing the cookie dough and refrigerating it overnight before baking the cookies. This allows the dough to set and absorb some of the liquid from the eggs, which gives the cookies a cohesive texture and a richer flavor.

Chocolate chip cookies are made with sturdy recipes that are easy to execute, which is probably why they're so popular. With just a simple flour swap and perhaps some fancy butter, you can make even the generic recipe on the bag of chocolate chips really shine.