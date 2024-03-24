Why Bananas Aren't Always The Best Egg Substitute For Muffins

A failsafe baked goodie that works as a healthy, tasty breakfast on the go, for lunch, or as a snack or treat is the humble muffin. Its size and nutritional value make it an easy choice for most people. And while eggs are certainly an important ingredient when making muffins of any kind — especially these delicious smokey egg muffins – they are not an ingredient that suits everyone. Some people may be allergic to eggs, while others may be vegan and, therefore, choose to skip using it in their recipes. What should you do in that case? Find an alternative, of course.

One tried and true alternative to using eggs in muffins that many will sing praises of is bananas. Just take a bite of these delectable banana muffins with chocolate chunks, and we are sure you'll agree. However, bananas aren't always the best egg substitute for all kinds of muffins, owing to their strong and unique flavor that may overpower the sponge. Avoid bananas when making muffins so that you don't end up making this rookie mistake.