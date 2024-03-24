Thicken Your Chili Like Alton Brown Does And Crumble Up Tortilla Chips

Chili is one of those dishes where you can easily eyeball how much of each ingredient to add and still get delicious results. However, even chili with perfect flavor, won't be as satisfying if it has been watered down by too much broth or liquid from canned ingredients. Usually, you can cook the chili down a bit longer so the liquid reduces, but it isn't always the best approach because it can make the other ingredients overcooked and mushy. Using flour or cornstarch is one of the common ways to fix your runny soup, but Alton Brown uses a different ingredient when it comes to chili.

As the celebrity chef shared in an episode of his Food Network show "Good Eats," his go-to thickening agent is actually tortilla chips, which add more flavor than flour or cornstarch. He simply crumbles them up and mixes them into his chili, and the result is a chili that's perfectly thick and full of flavor.