The Lively Ingredient That Gives Chili A Major Flavor Boost

Chili is one of those deliciously comforting dishes, and its warm and spicy flavors are appreciated year-round. One of the most extraordinary aspects of this dish is its versatility. There are plenty of ways to explore this and take your chili up a notch – but one that needs particular praise and examination is the addition of coffee.

Whether brewed or instant, coffee can elevate the flavors in chili, subtly complementing the bold taste of tomatoes, the moreish flavor of ground meat, and the beautiful warmth from different spices. Even if you're not a coffee lover, adding it to your chili does not instantly transform it into the usual morning kick-starter. It simply adds a level of complexity to the other ingredients.

To try out this lively extra, adding black coffee or granules to the chili is advised. A latte or cappuccino chili concoction might be a step too far, but then again ... you can never say never in the culinary world.