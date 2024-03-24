Ina Garten's Pro-Tip For Baking Perfect Muffins Every Time

Picture this: You've expertly prepared the batter, transferred it into a muffin pan, and the aroma of freshly baked muffins fills the air. It's finally time to remove them from the oven, but when you try to, you're met with the unfortunate realization that the muffin tops have stuck to the pan and will break off if you're not careful. This common muffin-making mistake can occur even with the perfect recipe, but the good news is Ina Garten has a pro-tip that will prevent it from happening.

As the celebrity chef shared in an Instagram reel, all you need is a little cooking oil or nonstick spray. Most people don't use oil when baking muffins, because the muffin liners act as a barrier between the muffin batter and the pan. But while this is effective for the bottom part of the muffins, it doesn't have any effect on the muffin tops. Therefore they can easily stick to the edges of the pan, which ultimately causes breakage when you attempt to take them out of the pan. Garten's simple solution is to grease the entire top of the muffin pan.