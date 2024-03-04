For Delicious Homemade Juice Every Time, You Need To Get Creative

If you're looking for an easy breakfast or midday source of fuel on the go, making your own juice could be worthwhile. Unlike lackluster or over-sweetened store-bought juices, DIY juice is fresh, flavorful, completely customizable, and you can take it with you straight from home to wherever you go. Plus, if you're struggling to get more fruits and veggies into your diet, homemade juice will help do the trick.

Once you have quality produce and a favorite way to squeeze juice — whether by blender, juicer, or even by hand — the only tricky part is creating a good balance of flavors. If you throw random fruits and veggies into a blender, you'll wind up with a drink that looks and tastes muddy. Instead, follow a formula for choosing ingredients that create a rich flavor and nutritional profile. For a balanced flavor, you'll need one or two sweet items, usually fruit. Counteract that sweetness with something tart or sour. Citrus is an obvious choice, but rhubarb is a more exciting addition that adds tartness and a lovely color.

For added nutrients, use leafy greens (such as kale or spinach). The fruits should brighten those earthier flavors, making the juice more palatable (and pretty) than one made of mostly greens. Finally, for a pop of brightness or a twist of unexpected flavor, try adding herbs like fresh parsley, a little jalapeño, or a pinch of your favorite spice. These elements will combine into a juice that's unique, complex, and satisfying.